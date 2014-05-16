Watch Penny Dreadful sink its teeth into Dracula's origins

If you loved the premiere of Penny Dreadful as much as we did, then you'll just luurve to sink your teeth into this glorious animated short that explores Dracula's origins.

Sky Atlantic (the channel that airs Penny Dreadful across the pond) has debuted an exclusive promo on Digital Spy. And you get to see it here.

The animated short has writer and historian Matthew Sweet delve into Bram Stoker’s legendary literary creation Dracula (the original of the non-sparkly kind vampire) and draws a fascinating portrait of the count, revealing some interesting tidbits and juicy morcels along the way.

Have a look:

Penny Dreadful airs on Showtime at 10 p.m. and stars Josh Hartnett, Eva Green, Timothy Dalton and Billie Piper.

Are you already sinking your teeth into Penny Dreadful?

(via Digital Spy)