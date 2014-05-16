Latest Stories

60 Minutes Game of Thrones Kit Harrington Anderson Cooper
Tag: TV
Go behind the scenes of the 'real' Castle Black with Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington
The Mandalorian
Tag: Movies
Star Wars Daily: Celebration brings major new details for The Mandalorian and Clone Wars
Jon Snow in Game of Thrones
Tag: TV
Twitter definitely had some thoughts about the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere
Game of Thrones Pilou Asbæk
Tag: TV
Looks like some lucky Direct TV subscribers got Game of Thrones early
ustv-penny-dreadful.jpg

Watch Penny Dreadful sink its teeth into Dracula's origins

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Nathalie Caron
May 16, 2014

If you loved the premiere of Penny Dreadful as much as we did, then you'll just luurve to sink your teeth into this glorious animated short that explores Dracula's origins.

Sky Atlantic (the channel that airs Penny Dreadful across the pond) has debuted an exclusive promo on Digital Spy. And you get to see it here.

The animated short has writer and historian Matthew Sweet delve into Bram Stoker’s legendary literary creation Dracula (the original of the non-sparkly kind vampire) and draws a fascinating portrait of the count, revealing some interesting tidbits and juicy morcels along the way.

Have a look:

Penny Dreadful airs on Showtime at 10 p.m. and stars Josh Hartnett, Eva Green, Timothy Dalton and Billie Piper.

Are you already sinking your teeth into Penny Dreadful?

(via Digital Spy)

Tag: Penny Dreadful
Tag: Dracula
Tag: bram stoker

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: