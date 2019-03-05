WATCH: Project Blue Book's Michael Malarkey shares his Magic: The Gathering obsession

As one of the stars of History's Project Blue Book, fans might expect Michael Malarkey to have an interest in unidentified flying objects. But it turns out that Malarkey's OG nerd obsession has more in common with his previous series, The Vampire Diaries.

SYFY WIRE recently caught up with Malarkey and he was eager to talk about Magic: The Gathering, the competitive card game fantasy that has captured imaginations for two decades. According to Malarkey, he was not only an avid Magic fan, he was also quite proud of his black deck.

"I infamously had a very mean black deck, which incorporated a few Sengir vampires, which were like a 4/4 flying creature," said Malarkey. "As you can see, I was very nerdy about this... We'd spend countless nights staying up and playing."

Marlarkey also revealed that played in a few tournaments, until he came to a certain realization.

"I actually did compete in a few Magic tournaments," admitted Malarkey. "Two or three. I never did very well. I quickly realized that I was a big fish in a small pond. And also, you've got to have money to keep buying cards. I was obviously operating under my parents' allowance at the time."

Regardless, Marlarkey still retains his love for Magic: The Gathering.

"I still have my Magic cards, and I actually took a small portion of them back with me," said Marlarkey. "And they're here in L.A., and I actually had my wife sit down and gave her a little lesson just the other night."

Marlarkey also shared a few additional details about his Magic fandom, but you'll have to watch the entire video to hear them!