Exclusive: John Krasinski digs into the monsters' origins and evolution in 'A Quiet Place Part II' clip

If it feels like A Quiet Place Part II was just released in theaters, you're right. In the U.S., the much-delayed sequel to A Quiet Place finally made it into theaters on May 28, where it made a very healthy $279 million worldwide. But in our new post-pandemic reality, expect regular theatrical windows to be very short — which is why A Quiet Place Part II will be available for digital purchase and streaming on Paramount+ beginning July 13, 2021.

If you weren’t ready or able to return to theaters to see how Evelyn Abbott’s (Emily Blunt) family, and the rest of humanity, were faring in the aftermath of those very sound-sensitive aliens invading our planet, then get excited because SYFY WIRE has an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip to entice you to stay quiet and dive back into this world.

In this featurette clip, director John Krasinski reveals how he and his collaborators evolved the massive, blind but auditory-piqued alien creatures as they’ve responded to humanity fighting back against them in A Quiet Place Part II:

Video of A QUIET PLACE PART II | Just had to Listen | Paramount Movies (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

The sequel film continues the story of the surviving Abbott clan, with Evelyn (Blunt), Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and still tiny youngest addition, on the move. As they embark into the outside world meeting other survivors, the family quickly discover that the monsters are not the only threat to them. New additions to the cast include Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

And in case you didn't know, with the success of A Quiet Place Part II already, the unexpected franchise will continue to have legs as director Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter, Midnight Special) is confirmed to be making a spin-off film taking place in the same universe with Krasinski executive producing.

For those who still love physical media, A Quiet Place Part II arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray and DVD July 27 from Paramount Home Entertainment.