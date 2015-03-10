Watch Sean Bean rise from the dead (for once) in The Untamed trailer and concept art

It’s a bit of a running gag for fans that Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones) dies in almost every movie or TV show he’s in. So it’s pretty cool that the actor was cast to voice the main character for an upcoming animated TV series titled The Untamed, in which Bean plays a man raised from the dead and out for vengeance.

Based on the graphic novel by Sebastian Jones, what you’ll see below is actually a pitch made by Stranger Comics and veteran animation company Film Roman for a planned animated TV series of 26 half-hour episodes. The project was originally announced a couple years ago, back in 2010, so it’s been a bit of a long road for The Untamed. The story, from the writer and Lord of the Rings comic artist Peter Bergting, recently achieved printing funding thanks to a Kickstarter campaign that’s still alive and kicking. Alongside the print release, they’ve also released this extremely cool and bloody animation trailer from Watchmen producer Lloyd Levin and former BOOM! Studios executive Andrew Cosby. Ultimate Spider-Man director Alex Soto is at the helm.

This awesome test animation (yep, test animation) gives us a look at what the final project would look and feel like. Comics vet Tomm Coker (Punisher, Batman, Daredevil) provided the concept art for the animation, which keeps up with the gritty “Frazetta Western” mood and tone of the comic series. Have a look:

Set in a brutal fantasy world, the story centers around a mysterious dead man who strikes a deal with the Devil to harvest the souls of his seven betrayers and avenge the murder of his wife and son. Considered a dark vengeance saga, the story is based on the seven-part comic book series by Stranger Comics president Sebastian A. Jones, who says of the project:

“I have been creating this world for over two decades. I am just excited and honored to work with such an amazing creative force that is bringing this vision to life. Of course, it goes without saying that, as a life-long fantasy fan, having Sean Bean involved is a privilege.”

As for casting Bean as the main character, Jones said of the fact that the actor keeps dying on film and TV:

“That’s what everyone says about Sean. He always dies in brilliant fashion. Well, in our story, he gets a chance to come back to settle the score.”

The graphic novel for The Untamed will be released in an oversized hardcover edition later this year, but if you simply can’t wait to get your hands on this, an exclusive, limited-edition hardcover is available early to backers of said Kickstarter campaign.

Below is a detailed synopsis:

Would you damn yourself to save the ones you love? Hidden within the Desert of the Dying Tree lies a town run by ruthless killers, a growing cancer upon the vast and volatile fantasy world of Asunda. Some say it’s a watering hole for the devil. For one man, it’s a second chance at revenge… and a last chance at redemption. A man with no name has returned to the brutal Town of Oasis. A mysterious Stranger whose violent past haunts his every footstep. It’s been ten years since his wife and child were on the verge of turning him from wickedness, but they were murdered and so was he. Now, the Stranger has been released from Hell to reap the seven souls responsible. But having little recollection of his former life, the Stranger is lost in a sea of faded memories, glimpses of the life that was taken from him coming back in broken shards as he leaves a bloody trail. Conflict arises when lust for his lover steers him from his path of vengeance, and hate is tempered by the young orphan Niobe, who reminds him of his daughter. She acts as his conscience and ultimately his only hope for salvation.

Have a look at some amazing pieces of concept art from Bergting, Hyoung Taek Nam, Sheldon Mitchell and James C. Webster in the gallery below, and let us know what you think of The Untamed.

(via Latino-Review, Comic Book Resources)