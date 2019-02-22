Latest Stories

Invisible Kingdom Hero
Tag: Comics
Exclusive Preview: G. Willow Wilson and Christian Ward rocket into Invisible Kingdom sci-fi saga
Virgin Galactic first space flight
Tag: Science
First passenger flown to edge of space by Virgin Galactic
Black Widow
Tag: Movies
Kevin Feige says Black Widow movie won't be rated R, and 'was never going to be'
Dark Horse May 2019 20
Tag: Comics
Dark Horse Comics single-issue solicitations for May 2019

How To Get Nearly Blown Up Underwater (Siren Backstage) | SYFY WIRE

WATCH: Siren's Alex Roe tells us how to nearly get blown up underwater

Contributed by
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 22, 2019

Thanks to Freeform's Siren, we've had unique looks at the mating habits of mermaids, as well as underwater mermaid fights. After this week's episode, we may be heading towards an even bigger mermaid confrontation. It looks like Ryn's people are starting to see her as more human than mermaid. They may also be less than pleased when they learn that she's seeing both Ben and Maddie romantically.

Speaking of Ben, this week's behind-the-scenes look at Siren focuses on his underwater peril. Ben’s portrayer, Alex Roe, couldn't hide his excitement when talking about performing the explosive stunt underwater.

"If anyone's blasted underwater, you're clipped in [and] you have a pulley attached to your harness... and you're just yanked by that rope," said Roe. "Every time he's getting blasted by a sonic canon or if he has to go underwater and stuff, there's just the boy inside me that’s like 'yeah!'"

Additionally, the video offers a glimpse of the huge tank that the Siren cast uses for their underwater sequences, as well as the special camera used to capture the action. According to Roe, there's an optimum depth to reach just to ensure that the cast can stay in one place for a take. He also revealed how the cast is able to communicate with the director of each episode when shooting those scenes. As noted by Roe, the actors still have to hit their marks even when surrounded by water.

For more details, check out the entire clip! Siren airs Thursdays at 8PM on Freeform.

Tag: Videos
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Tag: Siren
Tag: Freeform
Tag: Alex Roe

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Siren Eline Powell Hero Image
WATCH: Siren star Eline Powell tells us why Mermaids shouldn't drive
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Siren season 2 Mermaid Mating
WATCH: The Siren cast tells us how Mermaids mate
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Siren
Tag: Eline Powell
Siren Season 2 Mermaid Fighting
WATCH: Siren cast takes us behind the scenes of this week's underwater mermaid fight
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Siren season 2 Hero
WATCH: Siren cast on working with sea lions for Season 2 debut
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0