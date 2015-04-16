Watch the new Star Wars: The Force Awakens teaser revealed by J.J. Abrams at Celebration

We'd been hearing for a while now that director J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy would be revealing a new trailer for the upcoming Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, and after a pretty cool opening panel that featured cast members (and droids) new and old and a veritable parade of stormtroopers, the duo delivered. Without further ado...

There's a lot to digest, here, so bear with me while I watch it a few hundred more times. We open on a wide shot showcasing the wreck of an old Star Destroyer - this is likely the desert planet "Jacu" (that's just a guess at the spelling) Abrams mentioned during the panel - over which we hear the voice of a man talking about how the Force runs in his family. This sounds like, and could very well be, Luke Skywalker, although the fact that he says, "My father has it" (over an image of a ruined and melted Darth Vader helmet), and considering Anakin's been dead 30 years at the time during which the film takes place, leads me to believe that might be a slight bit of misdirection. Or, maybe I'm being too literal. Anyway, we're then treated to a series of images - Poe Damron (Oscar Isaac) piloting his X-Wing, Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) dodging danger, the villainous Kylo Ren and his crossguard-bearing lightsaber in action, and our first in-motion look at that chrome stormtrooper we've previously seen in concept art, who is rumored to be the character Captain Phasma, played by Gwendoline Christie.

There are some explosions and blaster shots and some sweet TIE fighter-on-Millennium Falcon action, and then...the piece de resistance: Han Solo and Chewbacca, with Han saying, "Chewie...we're home." My head asplode.

Of course, it still remains to be seen whether Abrams and his team can deliver on the promise, here - remember that the trailers for The Phantom Menace were chill-inducing, too - but the more we see of The Force Awakens, the more the kid in me who watched his original trilogy VHS tapes so much that they disintegrated awakens, too. Here's hoping the finished product lives up to its potential.

What did you think of the new The Force Awakens trailer?