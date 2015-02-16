Watch as these guys build a homemade, solar-powered death ray that can melt metal

Want to create your own solar-powered death ray that can reach temperatures hot enough to melt metal? Got a little time and some old TVs lying around? You’re good to go.

Believe it or not, Science Channel’s Kevin Moore and Grant Reynolds built a solar ray out of nothing but lenses from old projection TVs. Well, that and an unobstructed view of the sun, of course. It's fascinating, and a nice reminder of what you can do with some household junk and a bit of determination.

The finished project looks like something a C-grade comic book villain might construct, which only makes it cooler. But don’t let the funny look fool you. This quirky device is capable of reaching 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit and melting aluminum like it's kindling. It might be tempting, but not even the cruelest ant deserves a fate like this.

Check out the solar-powered death ray in action below and let us know what you think:

(Via Gizmodo, Science Channel)