WATCH: Todd McFarlane previews his new Spawn movie

Over twenty years ago, Todd McFarlane was the first of the Image Comics founders to get his creator-owned comic on the big screen. Spawn hit theaters in 1997, a mere four years after the first issue was published. However, McFarlane has never been entirely satisfied with that film, which is why he's writing and directing his own Spawn reboot for Blumhouse. McFarlane has already lined up Jamie Foxx as Al Simmons/Spawn and Jeremy Renner as Twitch. But at the moment, Spawn doesn't have a release date.

When SYFY WIRE spoke to McFarlane about the new Spawn movie, he expressed his excitement to be working with Greg Nicotero, the zombie make up and effects guru behind The Walking Dead.

"Greg and I worked together briefly when Spawn came out twenty years ago," explained McFarlane. "Our skill sets weren't where they are [now]. But he's coming in, and not only has his monster ability [advanced], his creature designing, his mentality of what can be onscreen in a practical way... Just to be clear, when you don’t have special effects, he’s your guy."

According to McFarlane, Nicotero's directing experience on The Walking Dead has made him an invaluable asset for the Spawn reboot.

"When I explain [visuals] to him, he's able to then go 'you know, Todd, maybe if we tweak it like this and we design it like this, then I can get you to where you want to go,'" related McFarlane. "He's coming into it with this big giant visual on top of it. He’s almost like a... second director of photography."

