Woody Harrelson goes berserk (while Eddie & Venom bicker) in freaky new scenes from Venom: Let There Be Carnage

It’s almost as if Marvel had a specific moment in mind when they decided to give the new Venom movie a name like Let There Be Carnage. The moment the upcoming film’s main villain makes his terrifying transformation gives off just that kind of epic, bad-guy-being-born vibe in Sony’s latest clip from the sequel to 2018's hugely successful first film.

Strapped to a prison gurney and observation-chambered under tight security, Woody Harrelson (as Cletus Kasady) is almost unrecognizable as he’s pumped full of serum — and that’s before his hellaciously hurried transformation into Carnage, our antihero alien symbiote’s new nemesis. It all takes place in the blink of an eye... but the big red beast that emerges tears onto the scene fully grown.

Check it out:

Video of VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Clip - Prison Break VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Clip - Prison Break | Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Looks like Eddie (Tom Hardy) has seriously got his work cut out for him this time around, eh? And judging from all the roommate-hate that’s settled over his symbiotic host relationship with Venom in this second clip, it’s not as if our dynamic hero duo is exactly on its A game at the moment:

Video of VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Vignette - Eddie and Venom VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Vignette - Eddie and Venom | Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Talk about wishing you could shed your own skin. “You’ve got two characters who are literally stuck with each other,” director Andy Serkis explains in the video. “That odd-couple relationship was what this movie was always gonna be about as a progression from the first one.”

The first film wrested tons of comedy and even a beguiling sort of charm from the way Eddie, all down on his luck, warmed to having a slithery, voraciously hungry space snake raging inside his body. But the new movie catches the pair when the novelty has kind of started to wear thin — not for fans, mind you, but for Eddie and Venom as they stay caught in what's blossomed quite beautifully into an eternal struggle to keep control.

“It’s like living with an oversized toddler,” says Serkis. “They have had enough of each other. They can’t be together; can’t be apart. Eddie’s far too selfish; Venom just wants to be a hero. Watching Tom as Venom and Eddie was so much fun.”

He might’ve added that Venom still just wants to eat, too — even if it means lapping up the nasty aftermath scraps of a human-on-symbiote food fight. We don’t know how these guys are gonna manage to take down an enemy like Carnage with all the issues they’ve clearly gotta work through, but it’s definitely whetted our appetite to watch what’s shaping up to be a tasty second helping of Sony’s latest Spider-Man spinoff.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage gnaws its way into theaters beginning on Oct. 1.