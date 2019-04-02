WATCH: We explain Game of Thrones' Prince That Was Promised

The final season of HBO's epic fantasy series Game of Thrones is nearly upon us! On Sunday, April 14, fans will dive back into the world created by George R.R. Martin for the eighth and final season. Along the way, we're hoping that some of the show's longtime mysteries will be answered.

The latest episode of SYFY WIRE's Discomplicated examines one of Game of Thrones' most famous prophecies: The Prince That Was Promised. While it's been more important in the novels than in the show, this part of the series mythology has captured the imaginations of fans. There are a lot of potential "princes" and even a "princess" who could conceivably fulfill the terms of the prophecy and sit upon the Iron Throne. The Promise has already driven Melisandre to back the late Stannis Baratheon, but since she resurrected Jon Snow, she’s come to believe that Jon is the fabled Prince.

But who exactly is the Prince? It's Azor Ahai, a legendary hero who drove back the darkness thousands of years before the show. His exploits were larger than life, which led to the prophecy that he would rise again in a new form as a champion of R'hllor, the Lord of Light.

Note that Jon was literally risen from the dead by R'hllor, but his aunt/lover Daenerys also has a strong claim to the title. There are a few dark horse candidates as well, which we're exploring in this video. Who will emerge with the title? Watch!