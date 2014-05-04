Latest Stories

StarWarsCantinaBandAuditions.png

Watch Weird Al, MC Chris, Lisa Loeb, and others audition for Star Wars' cantina band

Contributed by

Carol Pinchefsky
May 4, 2014

Mos Eisley may be a wretched hive of scum and villainy, but the local cantina band sure can swing. As with musicians in the here and now, musicians a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away likely had to audition. College Humor, makers of some of the Internet's funnier skits, has rounded up some wannabe cantina-band hopefuls and had them show us their talent.

And what talent they've arranged: Musicians Chris Daughtry, Ben Folds, Liz Phair, Reggie Watts, Mark McGrath, Jordin Sparks, Rick Springfield, Weird Al, Lisa Loeb, and MC Chris all sing—and are systematically rejected.

Is it just us, or do you want to hear the rest of Chris Daughtry's song too?

Check it out, and happy Star Wars day:

Tag: College Humor
Tag: Star Wars

