Watch Whedon's S.H.I.E.L.D. Comic-Con panel (and check out 9 new pics!)

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jul 20, 2013

Sure, those lucky folks at San Diego Comic-Con might’ve gotten to watch the full pilot for Joss Whedon’s upcoming Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series — but at least those of us at home can have the consolation prize.

The Comic-Con panel for the upcoming ABC series has been posted online, showing off Whedon, the cast and crew all talking about what fans can expect week in and week out once the series premieres on Sept. 24.

Oh, and in addition to the panel, the network has been nice enough to release nine new pics from the pilot — revealing a major Avengers cameo, some ass-kicking and Whedon himself calling the shots behind the camera.

Check out the panel video above, and marvel at the new pics below:

(Via Geek Tyrant, ABC)

