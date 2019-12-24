Watchmen, Avengers, and Keanu! SYFY WIRE picks 2019's winners

It's time. Not just to say goodbye to the year that was, but to reflect on the things that made it special. Coming into 2019, we knew about most of the big things that were heading our way. But who could have predicted some of the movies and TV shows that collectively blew our minds?

Take Watchmen. No one could have expected that HBO's "remix" of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' classic comic would possibly compare to the original story. And yet strong writing from Damon Lindelof and his team introduced a cast of new and compelling characters while putting America's racial fault lines under an uneasy microscope. Watchmen also had a knack for reintroducing characters from the comic in stunning ways; we'll never look at Hooded Justice or Doctor Manhattan the same way.

As Star Wars fans might tell you, it's hard to wrap up a feature film franchise in a way that can satisfy almost everyone. That's what makes Avengers: Endgame so unique. While not a perfect film, Endgame packed a surprising emotional impact while giving memorable sendoffs to three of the MCU's beloved heroes and dealing with Thanos once and for all. That went a long way towards dethroning Avatar and claiming its place on top of the box office records.

Finally, 2019 was the year the Keanu-aissance reached full gear. Replicas may have bombed at the box office, but Keanu Reeves bounced back with John Wick: Chapter 3, started filming Bill and Ted Face the Music, and lined up The Matrix 4. Few actors had a better 2019 than Reeves, and we're excited about his ongoing return to prominence.

