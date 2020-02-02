Watchmen wins Best New Series at WGA Awards as Lindelof leaves door 'barely' open for Season 2

The impeccable writing for HBO's television adaptation of Watchmen got the recognition it so deserved at last night's WGA Awards by winning the prize for Best New Series. It was also up for Best Drama Series, but lost to another popular HBO production, Succession.

While appearing at the annual ceremony, Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof (Lost, Prometheus) talked to Deadline about the possibility of a second season, which has been up in the air ever since the ninth and final episode of Season 1 aired back in December.

"I never wanna close the door completely because if two, three years from now I say, I just had another idea, it will be that much harder to open. But I would say it’s barely ajar," he said. "I think that there are no current plans to make any more Watchmen. If the idea comes, I would be enthusiastic about it, the idea may not come from me. I would be super excited about it coming from someone else. So my position hasn’t changed."

Credit: HBO

This falls in line with what the showrunner said right after Season 1 finished airing. Lindelof even admitted that he'd be interested in seeing someone else take over the reigns.

In mid-January, HBO boss Casey Bloys said that the network wasn't really interested in making more of the show if Lindelof wasn't involved. After all, it was very much a passion project for him, something that totally shined through in every single intricately-weaved episode. Bloys went on to say that the small screen version of Watchmen could end up like Fargo or True Detective by taking an anthological approach to its storytelling, rather than following up with Regina King's Angela Abar, who may or may not have god-like powers after the events of Episode 9.

“If it’s a season two — great, if it’s a new take on the world — great, if it’s something else completely, I’m just going take his lead," added Bloys (per Deadline).

Jojo Rabbit (Best Adapted Screenplay) and The Simpsons (Best Animation - “Thanksgiving of Horror”) were among some of the other big genre winners at the 2020 WGA Awards.

