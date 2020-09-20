Watchmen's Regina King owns the Sister Night with Emmy win

Watchmen, Damon Lindelof's comic adaptation for HBO that brought fans up to speed on all things Doctor Manhattan and introduced the geek world to Detective Angela Abar AKA Sister Night, has scored its first Emmy of 2020's main awards broadcast thanks to its lead, Regina King.

King brought in a win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie against a tough field, but with a show beloved by both fans and critics. The limited series operated as a sequel to the beloved superhero comic (that itself was a criticism of superheroes), critiquing racism, the police, and superheroics all at once. At the center of it all was King, whose gripping lead performance as a masked vigilante led her to some intense and unexpected places - even speaking Vietnamese.

"This is so freakin' weird," King said as she accepted her socially-distanced award from home. She thanked her fellow nominees, then thanked the Academy, Lindelof (for stepping, the writing team, and more for speaking truth to power and . "Gotta vote! Have a voting plan," King finished, noting that her political series meant her speech should also have a progressive component. "Be a good human. Rest in power RBG."

Watchmen led all series in nominations when they were announced, scoring 26 nominations. The limited series already brought in seven Creative Emmys earlier in the week: Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie; Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes; Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie; Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie; Musical Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score); Casting for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special; and Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special.

King has already taken home the Best Actress in a Drama Series award from the Critics' Choice Television Awards.