Waxwork's ginormous Godzilla vinyl soundtrack set will stomp over all your other records

Let's face it, you're going to need a bigger shelf! With a clamor of air raid sirens and the sound of ground-shuddering footsteps, a massive collection of official Godzilla movie musical scores are thundering their way into your record collection this year with the pre-sale offering of Waxwork Records' Godzilla: The Showa Era Soundtracks, 1954-1975.

This kaiju-sized, 18-LP box set is a bulky release, containing the film soundtracks of all fifteen Godzilla flicks representing Japan's Showa era.

It's the first time these classic scores have been corralled in a single edition, which showcases the dramatic music composed for two decades of giant monster epics. The Showa era indicates Godzilla movies produced during the reign of the country's Shōwa Emperor, Hirohito, who died in 1989.

New Orleans-based Waxwork Records has collaborated with Toho to deliver this $450 collector’s box set featuring completely remastered audio for vinyl.

It also includes bold new artwork by Robert Sammelin, eighteen 180 gram colored vinyl discs, heavyweight matte laminate coated album jackets, a sturdy LP storage unit with a fold-down magnetic flap featuring an album cover glossary, and a turntable slipmat, all protected by a slipcase box crafted with matte satin laminate coating.

Godzilla: The Showa Era Soundtracks unleashes the foreboding works of composers Akira Ifukube, Masaru Sato, Kunio Miyauchi, and Riichiro Manabe, many of which have never been available on vinyl. It expects to ship in March of 2021... in a massive mail truck!

Waxwork's CEO Kevin Bergeron is a diehard Godzilla aficionado and he's made a heroic effort to get this collection presented in a manner deserving of the giant atomic lizard.

"Releasing the classic Godzilla soundtracks on Waxwork has been a goal of ours since we started the record label back in 2013," Bergeron tell SYFY WIRE. "Research, emails, late night phone calls to Tokyo (time zones, man), and some help from our friend and Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Michael Doughtery landed us in a position to get things moving with Toho in 2019."

Here's the lineup for Godzilla: The Showa Era Soundtracks, 1954-1975: Godzilla (1954), Godzilla Raids Again (1955), King Kong vs. Godzilla (1963) 2xLP, Mothra vs. Godzilla (1964) 2xLP, Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster (1964), Invasion of Astro-Monster (1965), Ebirah, Horror of the Deep (1966), Son of Godzilla (1967), Destroy All Monsters (1968), All Monsters Attack (1969), Godzilla vs. Hedorah (1971), Godzilla vs. Gigan (1972) 2xLP, Godzilla vs. Megalon (1973), Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla (1974), Terror of Mechagodzilla (1975).

"The music to the Showa era Godzilla films, mostly composed by the great Akira Ifukube, is some of the best film scoring to date," Bergeron adds. "So, it's surprising that only the original 1954 Godzilla movie soundtrack has ever been given a commercial release on vinyl. We wanted to pay homage to the classic Showa Era soundtracks by giving them all proper and deluxe releases, for the first time ever, in a monumental 18xLP box set."

