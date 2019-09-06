Latest Stories

Hayley Atwell
Credit: Waxwork Records
Waxwork Records delivers Halloween 2018 Extended LP score with more Carpenter magic

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Sep 6, 2019

The terrifying tunes of John Carpenter's original score for the Halloween franchise are some of the most indelible notes in horror history and are instantly recognized by brave ears worldwide.

To prime viewers for the next installment in the holiday-themed fright franchise in 2020, Halloween Kills, a new expanded vinyl edition featuring 28 additional minutes of chilling music from Carpenter's soundtrack for last year's Halloween reboot is set to strike, courtesy of Sacred Bones and Waxwork Records.

Halloween Cover

Credit: Waxwork Records

Available for pre-order now and coming to your turntables on Sept. 20, this limited-edition variant is being delivered as a special double LP set pressed on premium 180-gram vinyl and offering a spine-tingling selection of never-heard clips and tracks by John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies.

These scary, nerve-jangling gems have been previously unreleased until now, and they're all packed into two Jack 'o Lantern Orange with Black Splatter vinyl records suitable for any self-respecting collection.

Halloween 1

Credit: Waxwork Records

This limited-edition project showcases brand-new cover and gatefold artwork by Marc Aspinall and premium packaging, including an optical illusion lenticular jacket that make the orange flames dance as they engulf Michael Myers when you slide the lenticular sleeve off.  A total of 45 eerie tracks comprise the two-disc offering that floods your senses with unnerving slices of sonic shock.

Halloween Score

Credit: Waxwork Records

The extended soundtrack honors the classic original Halloween score that Carpenter crafted and recorded back in 1978, with its striking synthesizer music that defined a generation of fright films. Several new versions of the memorable main theme serve as the sinister pulse of director David Gordon Green’s resurrected Hollywood feature, stabbing through the soundtrack with aural force like Michael Myer's gleaming blade.

Halloween 2

Credit: Waxwork Records

“We used a lot of the Dave Smith OB-6, bowed guitar, Roland Juno, Moog, Roland System 1, Roland System 8, different guitar pedals, mellotron, and piano,” explains Carpenter's godson, Davies, per a statement. “It was an honor for us to be involved, and we are really happy to be a part of something that so many people are anticipating and excited about. Working together with both the director of the new Halloween and the creator of the original Halloween was really a fantastic experience.”

Halloween 3

Credit: Waxwork Records

