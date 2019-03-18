Wayward Children fantasy book series optioned by SYFY

SYFY’s ever-expanding original offerings just added a Hugo-award winning book series to its pre-development slate of potential genre adaptations.

The channel has optioned Seanan McGuire's Wayward Children series, which focuses on the death-defying adventures of some magical boarding-schoolmates over four books. According to The Hollywood Reporter, A Series of Unfortunate Events and Clarence’s Joe Tracz is the planned writer to adapt the series for the Legendary TV project.

The series — which includes the books Every Heart a Doorway, Down Among the Sticks and Bones, Beneath the Sugar Sky, and In an Absent Dream — is a realm-hopping school-set mystery where kids have to adapt to normal lives after their experiences in various fantastical planes of existence. Then they're hit with a rash of murders, with the surviving students driven to solve the killings and save themselves. The prolific McGuire has also written familiar genre titles before, including the Star Wars tie-in novella The Wine in Dreams and plenty of Marvel comics like Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider and Age of X-Man: The Amazing Nightcrawler.

SYFY has recently been adding shows to its lineup, but Wayward Children is still in the very early stages of potential development for now. Until more concrete news breaks regarding the property, shows like Deadly Class will have to fill the gaps for fans.