Latest Stories

Moon surface
Tag: Science
A library on the moon? This ambitious space mission is one for the books
burnham star trek disco
Tag: TV
Here are 5 possible endings for Star Trek: Discovery Season 2
OldRepublic
Tag: Movies
Star Wars: The Mandalorian wrapped, Phantom Menace panel set for Celebration
Ursula The Little Mermaid
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Disney+ getting villains-centric series, The Night Circus conjures director
Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

WB boss says DCEU will lean on ‘individual characters’ to get ‘on the right track’

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 27, 2019

A few disappointments here, a botched team-up there — that’s all it takes to completely shake the direction of a cinematic universe. The DCEU is changing how it works after a rocky period centered around the Justice League. Now, it’s focusing more on its solo heroes, with Aquaman already earning a spin-off and planned-sequel thanks to its box office power; and Wonder Woman 1984 being as anticipated as the Joker origin film. That’s no coincidence, but instead a matter of strategy.

In an interview with the L.A. Times, Warner Bros. film/TV chief executive Kevin Tsujihara opened up about what the studio is doing to position its universe of films based on the DC comics in a world where Marvel’s interconnected films seem to reign.

In a world where Marvel phases are meticulously planned events, the DCEU’s change can feel like an unprecedented and reactionary move. But that may be why it’s just now putting out its best films.

“The universe isn’t as connected as we thought it was going to be five years ago,” Tsujihara explained. “You’re seeing much more focus on individual experiences around individual characters. That’s not to say we won’t at some point come back to that notion of a more connected universe. But it feels like that’s the right strategy for us right now.” The WB boss commented that with a string of laser-focused superhero films on the way — including Shazam, Joker, Wonder Woman 1984, and Birds of Prey — the studio “feels like we’re on the right track.”

“We have the right people in the right jobs working on it,” Tsujihara said. He highlighted Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins as illustrating the potential of DC superheroes that weren’t Superman or Batman. “Obviously, we want to get those two in the right place,” he said, “and we want strong movies around Batman and Superman. But Aquaman is a perfect example of what we can do. They’re each unique and the tone’s different in each movie.”

With the new slate of DC films on its way and no team-up movie waiting in development — like the inevitable Avengers films waiting each new batch of heroes introduced in the MCU — perhaps this strategy will allow fans to build up trust and goodwill in a film franchise that has been critically spotty and financially disappointing at times for its backers.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: DCEU
Tag: Wonder Woman 1984
Tag: Aquaman
Tag: Shazam!
Tag: Joker
Tag: Birds of Prey

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: DC
Tag: DCEU
Gal Gadot Wonder Woman 1984
DC roundup: Wonder Woman 1984 wraps filming; Shazam! director confirms Lights Out crossover character; Aquaman swims past $400M overseas
Josh Weiss
Dec 24, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: DC
Tag: DC Extended Universe
Swamp-Thing DC Comics
DC roundup: First set footage from Swamp Thing surfaces; Birds of Prey screenwriter promises 'best bits' of characters; more
Josh Weiss
Dec 29, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: DCEU
Tag: Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa Aquaman Justice League
DC movie roundup: Jason Momoa wants Snyder Cut released, Amy Adams out as Lois Lane, Shazam! gets bubbly new poster
Josh Weiss
Dec 8, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: Women in Film
Tag: Warner Bros
patty-jenkins-wonder-woman.png
Warner Bros. turns to the women as comic book and sci-fi films pick up steam
Tricia Ennis
Aug 15, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0