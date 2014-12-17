WB may have already cast Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad

There's no denying that David Ayers' Suicide Squad has a top-notch cast. It's a combination of Oscar winners, award nominees and bonafide movie stars. Its roster of villains feature some strong personalities that will need an even stronger personality to keep them in line. Cue Amanda Waller.

Waller runs the Suicide Squad with an iron fist. She can be cold, calculating and very manipulative when it suits her. Actresses being considered for the role included Octavia Spencer and Oprah Winfrey, but according to Latino Review, the studio has decided to go with Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder).

The role was previously played by C.C.H. Pounder and Sheryl Lee Ralph in WB's animated projects. Meanwhile, Angela Bassett (Green Lantern) and Pam Grier (Smallville) have appeared as the live-action version. The character can currently be seen on The CW's Arrow, played by Cynthia Addai-Robinson.

Davis will join Will Smith as Deadshot, Jared Leto as the Joker, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Tom Hardy as Rick Flag, Jai Courtney as Boomerang and Cara Delevingne as Enchantress. Suicide Squad will begin shooting in Toronto next April. Production is expected to last until September.

(via Latino Review)