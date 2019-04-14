Latest Stories

Mashed Potato Mystery of Mississippi
Is there a mashed potato phantom in Mississippi?
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Look of the Week: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Fantasy Wardrobe
the mandalorian
The Mandalorian cast spills details on first live-action Star Wars series
Luke Skywalker, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Last Jedi's message of spirituality over religion is a much-needed shift in the Star Wars saga
Groot, Guardians of the Galaxy

We Are Groot. 22 Days of Marvel Day 10: Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Apr 14, 2019

We're in the Endgame now.

Starting April 5, SYFY WIRE is celebrating the release of Avengers: Endgame with a new limited-series podcast: 22 Days of Marvel. Each day leading up to the premiere of Endgame, we’ll revisit a different movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, discussing the plot, calling out the best scenes and dialogue, and, most importantly, tracking all the connections and what they mean for Endgame.

22 Days of Marvel is also the perfect way for you to get to know your friendly neighborhood SYFY WIRE staff, as the podcast will feature an ever-rotating roster of our writers, editors, on-air personalities, and maybe even our own personal go-to A.I.

And with that, welcome to Day 10! We're discussing Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). Who'da thunk this weirdo thing would end up being one of the best-ever MCU movies? It just works. Humor and heart and strange cosmic goings-on all in one luscious multi-colored gift pack from Kevin Feige and company.

Listen below.

Subscribe today and don't miss an episode! Whatever it takes.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

