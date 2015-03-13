Latest Stories

We asked, you answered: Here are your best #StarWarsRoguePlotlines tweets

Contributed by
unspecified.jpeg
Cher Martinetti
Mar 13, 2015

Star Wars dominated social media yesterday as soon as news broke about Star Wars Rogue, its first official spinoff. There's very few details about the new flick, but that doesn't mean there won't be endless amounts of specualtion and crazy rumors until the movie actually comes out. We figured we may as well kick things off early and see what Twitter thought some possible plotlines could be.

The crazier the better, and you guys did a banner job of coming up with some pretty funny stuff from pop culture mashups to possible crossovers. If we're being completely honest, some of it was so good we would be totally on board if it came true. Here are some of the favorites from the #StarWarsRoguePlotlines. Feel free to hop on Twitter and share yours!

