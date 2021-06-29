We might have just found the bizarre chinless, big-toothed ancestor of the Neanderthals

Something weird always happens to turn up in a mine at one time or another. Before, it was opal-encrusted dinosaur fossils. Now it’s a prehistoric human that almost doesn't look human.

Skull fragments from a mystery hominid unearthed by miners in Nesher Ramla, Israel, along with other bone fragments found in the area, have now all been proven to belong to a previously unknown species of hominid. It is thought to be some sort of proto-Neanderthal—but with some glaringly obvious differences. The more primitive skulls of what are now called the “Nesher Ramla people” are positively alien compared to our own. Their teeth were also enormous.

Paleoanthropologist Israel Hershkovitz of the University of Tel Aviv, who led a study recently published in Science, realized he was looking at the fragmented face of a human ancestor that has not seen the light in hundreds of thousands of years.

“It is the combination of features that make this species so unique morphologically,” he told SYFY WIRE. “When we carried out a three-dimensional analysis and compared our fossil with other fossils from around the world, we realized we had a unique Homo morphotype.”

The Nesher Ramla people existed from around 400,000 to 100,000 years ago. They might have been chinless like Neanderthals and otherwise looked like stereotypical cavemen, but they had more brains than our species would probably assume. Remains of spears that surfaced in Nesher Ramla and surrounding regions have shown that these hominids were able to create stone tools. What are possibly arrowheads and spearheads mean that they were capable of not only making these, but attaching them to a spear or pole, something thought to have only been exclusive to humans and Neandethals.

Neanderthals themselves may not have been what we think they were. As archaeologist Yossi Zaidner of Hebrew University of Jerusalem found in an adjacent study, the Nesher Ramla people thought to have lived alongside with and even interbred with modern humans. That would happen when one Homo species would migrate somewhere with a large population of another. It also explains why the DNA of Homo sapiens has been found in Neanderthal bones, which was a mystery until now. Hershkovits believes that Neanderthals inherited some of their features from the people of Nesher Ramla.

Credit: Tel Aviv University

“Like the Nesher Ramla hominids, Neanderthals do not have a chin,” Hershkovits said. “We believe the classic European Neanderthal developed some unique features not seen in the Nesher Ramla due to their prolonged isolation later on, when small isolated bands left from other groups during the glacial periods.”

Why neither species had a chin remains unknown. This could have possibly evolved through sexual selection. Males with sexually desirable features usually end up spreading their genes to the most females, and with the more offspring, the more dominant that trait becomes. Humans were thought by some to have evolved chins because the stress of chewing forced bone in the mandible to thicken. Newer studies have proven that there is no connection to chewing at all, and that it happened as human faces gradually shrank in size, most likely because more cooperation and less violence sort of gave us genetic plastic surgery.

As for the huge teeth, it is possible that they were necessary to chew tough plants or raw meat. Prehistoric hominids didn’t exactly have the cooking skills we do.

So-called European Neanderthals may not even be European. Most scientists believe that their origins lie entirely in Europe, but he instead sees it as Neanderthals being direct descendants of the Nesher Ramla. Areas of Europe were abandoned during glacial periods and repopulated when there was a break from the extreme cold. Hershkovitz believes Neanderthals with strong Nesher Ramla genes moved back in when Europe temporarily unfroze. Even though Homo Neanderthalensis bred with Homo sapiens, modern humans are not a direct relation.

“The Nesher Ramla Homo is very different morphologically from modern humans,” he said. “Present-day modern populations emerged from a source population coming out of Africa around 70,000 years ago, so the story of Nesher Ramla people is not associated with ours.”