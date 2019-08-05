Latest Stories

A series of Unfortunate Events wings
Tag: TV
Emmy Contender: How A Series of Unfortunate Events' very expensive dragonfly wings took flight
Supergirl via The CW
Tag: Fangrrls
Why a skirt isn't necessary for Supergirl and Wonder Woman
Powers of X 2 cover
Tag: Comics
Powers of X #2 converts two of the X-Men's greatest enemies to Xavier's cause
Digimon Characters
Tag: Science
Science Behind the Fiction: How science is bringing Digimon to life
Rampage, The Rock
More info i
Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features

We smell what The Rock is cooking [Ep. 97]

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 5, 2019

The Fandom Files is joined by our love for all things Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson! This week, in honor of the new Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, we explore America's love affair with The People's Champion by discussing his movies, his muscles, and his man-musk. We further explore the phenomenon with Tres Dean, the author of the forthcoming book For Your Consideration: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Also, Idris Elba talks awkwardly about Cats!

All this and more in this episode of The Fandom Files

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: Features
Tag: The Fandom Files
Tag: Dwayne Johnson
Tag: Idris Elba
Tag: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: