We smell what The Rock is cooking [Ep. 97]

The Fandom Files is joined by our love for all things Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson! This week, in honor of the new Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, we explore America's love affair with The People's Champion by discussing his movies, his muscles, and his man-musk. We further explore the phenomenon with Tres Dean, the author of the forthcoming book For Your Consideration: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Also, Idris Elba talks awkwardly about Cats!

All this and more in this episode of The Fandom Files!