revenge crow_0.png

Weeks away from filming, The Crow reboot is looking for a new star (again)

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jun 15, 2015

With the film already in preproduction, the team behind The Crow is once again looking for a new leading man to take on the title role.

Variety reports Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire) has dropped out of the film, following in the footsteps of previous would-be star Luke Evans (Fast & Furious 6), who himself left the somewhat troubled production several months ago. Sources say Huston left due to “scheduling issues.” Regardless, director Corin Hardy said they still plan to start making this movie within the next few weeks. Eek.

“Jack Huston is unfortunately unavailable to continue with us on ‘The Crow,'” said director Corin Hardy in a statement. “‘The Crow’ is an amazing project, and I am grateful that we have the time and patience to get it right. We look forward to unveiling our new lead and starting to film over the next several weeks.”

Though the film doesn’t currently have a lead, sources say veteran actor Forest Whitaker is being courted for a key supporting role. So who could take Huston’s place? The folks at /Film posit that Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: Days of Future Past) and Jack O’Connell (Unbroken) could potentially be on the short list.

Considering all the behind-the-scenes trouble, you have to wonder if Relativity might should consider shelving this project for a while longer. But heck, is anyone even asking for a remake of The Crow? Sure, we’re psyched that original creator James O’Barr is involved in drafting the project (and that they’re aiming to adapt the original comic, as opposed to remaking the film version).

But still — this is some legitimately bad mojo. What would you like to see happen with The Crow reboot?

 

(Via Variety, /Film)

Tag: the crow
Tag: Jack Huston
Tag: James O'Barr

