Weird Al goes full Jurassic Park in hilarious clip from Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

Weird Al Yankovic may have started off his tenuous relationship with dinosaurs in the Grammy-nominated claymation video for his “MacArthur Park” parody, “Jurassic Park”, but thanks to Scooby-Doo and the gang, the infamous accordionist/comedian is being terrorized once again by the long-extinct reptiles. This happens in the new Cartoon Network and Boomerang streaming-service show Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, which previously introduced Shaggy, Scooby, Daphne, Velma, and Fred to familiar genre faces like Wonder Woman (in fact, SYFY WIRE had an exclusive preview of that iconic meeting).

Now the guest stars keep on rolling and Weird Al’s got a problem fit for Mystery, Inc.: a rampant dino terrorizing his all-accordion marching-band camp. Jurassic Park may be frightening in the dark, but Weird Al’s Accordion Camp is frightening even in broad daylight, as that dinosaur is no joke — which fans can see for themselves in SYFY WIRE’s exclusive first look at the episode.

Check it out:

Video of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? - Exclusive Clip “Attack of the Weird Al-losaurus!”

A curious chase song, Weird Al, but it’s a little more understandable considering the duress the musician was under as he thought it up. For fans looking for a bit of history with their crossover silliness, this actually isn’t the first time that Weird Al and the mystery-solving youths have met.

During Batman: The Brave and the Bold’s “Bat-Mite Presents: Batman's Strangest Cases!”, his concert was attacked by the Footlight Phantom — who is actually revealed to be the Joker. Are those enough Venn diagram circles for you yet? This episode looks like it’ll be Batman-free, however, so Weird Al may simply have to escape the dinosaur rather than unmask it.

"Attack of the Weird Al-losaurus!", the ninth episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, hits Cartoon Network and the Boomerang streaming service on Thursday, Aug. 29.