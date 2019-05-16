Latest Stories

Credit: Lucasfilm

Welcome to Boarding Party, the podcast where comedians get geeky!

May 16, 2019

Welcome to Boarding Party, a new podcast featuring comedians and the things they geek out about.

For this very first episode, Jackie Jennings chats with The George Lucas Talk Show host Connor Ratliff about Star Wars, Star Wars, more Star Wars and also the Muppets. Every Star Wars movie is definitively ranked and the psyche of George Lucas is dissected to an almost alarming but ultimately fun degree. Because it must be.

Join us, won't you?

