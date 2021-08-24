Amazon's 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' anthology returns with terrifying trailer for 4 new films

October 2021 is shaping up to be a rather busy (not to mention spine-tingling) month for Blumhouse. In addition to the wide theatrical release of Halloween Kills, the horror-famous production company run by Jason Blum also has the sophomore installment of Welcome to the Blumhouse to think about. The film anthology series, which officially returns to Amazon Prime Video Oct. 1, dropped a spook-tastic teaser trailer this morning.

The second season kicks off in early October with a double feature of Bingo Hell and Black as Night. Two more features — Madres and The Manor — are slated to hit Prime Video the following Friday (Oct. 8). Per Amazon, the entire goal of Welcome to the Blumhouse is to create "unique, unsettling thrillers developed and produced with an eye towards original, diverse storytelling."

Watch the trailer now:

Video of Welcome To The Blumhouse (2021) - Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

Directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero, Bingo Hell unfolds in the small town of Oak Springs, where 60-something neighborhood activist Lupita (Adriana Barraza) learns a disturbing truth about a mysterious businessman named Mr. Big (Richard Brake), who has taken over her beloved bingo hall. The film will make its world premiere at Fantastic Fest next month.

L. Scott Caldwell and Joshua Caleb Johnson co-star. Shane McKenzie, Gigi Saul Guerrero, and Perry Blackshear wrote the screenplay. Jason Blum, Lisa Bruce, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Raynor Shima, and Lauren Downey are executive producers.

Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Maritte Lee Go directed Black as Night, which takes place 15 years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans. When citizens of the Big Easy start turning into vampires, 15-year old Shawna (Asjha Cooper) sets out to even the score by killing the head blood-sucker and returning the undead — including her drug-addicted mother — back to normal.

Written by Sherman Payne, this segment co-stars Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle with Craig Tate and Keith David. Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Maggie Malina, and Guy Stodel are executive producers.

Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Madres, helmed by Ryan Zaragoza, takes place in a small California town, circa the 1970s. The story follows Beto (Tenoch Huerta) and Diana (Ariana Guerra), a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child who uncover a grisly — and perhaps supernatural — secret.

Marcella Ochoa and Mario Miscione wrote the screenplay. Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill, and Elpidia Carrillo co-star. Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Sanjay Sharma, and Matthew Myers are executive producers.

Credit: Amazon Prime Studios

And lastly, we have The Manor — written and directed by Axelle Carolyn. Barbara Hershey leads this one as Judith Albright, a woman forced to move into an assisted living facility after a mild stroke leaves her slightly paralyzed. Golden Sun Manor has a pristine reputation, but as residents begin to die off one-by-one, Judith is convinced that a sinister presence is preying on the estate. Sadly, her theory is written off as dementia by her grandson, Josh (Nicholas Alexander).

Bruce Davison, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett and Katie Amanda Keane co-star. Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Sandy King, and Richard J Bosner are executive producers.

Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Welcome to the Blumhouse returns to Amazon Prime Video Friday, Oct. 1.