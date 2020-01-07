Latest Stories

Doctor Who red carpet
Tag: Videos
Will we see the darker side of The Thirteenth Doctor?
The Brides of Dracula
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: ABC bites into Dracula Brides pilot; GLAAD genre nominees; and more
Agents of SHIELD Coulson
Tag: TV
Kevin Feige in early talks for new Marvel 'superhero show' at ABC
halloween laurie strode
Tag: Fangrrls
What would Laurie Strode do?
themiscrya
More info i
Credit: Warner Bros.
Tag: Fangrrls

Welcome to the FANGRRLtopia

Contributed by
unspecified.jpeg
Cher Martinetti
Jan 7, 2020
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
halloween laurie strode What would Laurie Strode do?
The Witcher The Witcher Discussion: 'Bottled Appetites' is full of orgies and fantasy meet-cutes
kelly-marie-tran The biggest stars of the FANGRRLtopia

Happy 2020! Or, if you’ve been watching the news/your social media feeds, Happy 2019: The Sequel!

Science-fiction, fantasy, and even horror, has a unique ability that not many other genres do. It allows fans to simultaneously escape into another world while also expressing or exploring ideas and topics that they may not be ready or given the opportunity to in their everyday lives. It can literally be a safe space. You can be anyone via cosplay or gaming avatars, find your voice by playing in beloved universes via fanfiction or RPGs, take a reprieve from everyday life by immersing into a book, movie, or TV show. And sometimes each of these things affords people the chance to be seen for who they really are, to find their tribe, and feel acknowledged by strangers who may otherwise deny their existence.

More FANGRRLtopia

Logan's Run
An A.I. controlled utopia is no utopia at all
kelly-marie-tran
The biggest stars of the FANGRRLtopia

Basically, science fiction can bring out the absolute best in us as human beings, imagining what we’re capable of while sometimes cautioning us by holding up a mirror reminding us of our biggest faults. 

So for the month of January, FANGRRLS wanted to kickstart the new year by envisioning the nerdverse as we would like to see it. We let our imaginations run wild, creating the ultimate utopia or, as we’re calling it, FANGRRLTOPIA: our own nirvana fueled from our fandom and driven by our passion to be part of the change we want to see in the entertainment and media world.

fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
halloween laurie strode What would Laurie Strode do?
The Witcher The Witcher Discussion: 'Bottled Appetites' is full of orgies and fantasy meet-cutes
kelly-marie-tran The biggest stars of the FANGRRLtopia
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: FANGRRLtopia

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker