Wesley Snipes wants to appear in Marvel Studio's Blade reboot: 'I'm open to play with everybody.'

In this current television era of reboots and revivals, it's no surprise to see actors who'd previously starred on popular series make appearances in the newer versions — fan favorites like John Wesley Shipp on CW's The Flash and Helen Slater on Supergirl are old hat at this point. So does this mean fans hoping to see former Blade star Wesley Snipes make an appearance in Marvel Studios' upcoming reboot starring Mahershala Ali are going to get their wish?

Well, the actor isn't so sure. But Snipes is definitely keeping his fingers crossed.

"You never know. Under the right circumstances, I'm open to play with everybody," the actor told Entertainment Tonight. "I know that people associate me with that role. The Daywalker community out there is a part of the Daywalker clique and our global community identifies with a little bit of that world and the new definition of Daywalkers, these global hyphenated multitalented individuals capable doing more things at one time — skill masters, as we call them. So, we gon' keep going, we gon' keep bringing."

Snipes has been supportive of the upcoming reboot since it was first announced, wishing Ali all the best with the project.

"Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s ALL GOOD," the actor told SYFYWIRE back in 2019. "Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew – always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan [Lee]. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together."

Snipes was the first actor to bring the titular vampire hunter to life, starring as the character created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan in three film adaptations between 1998 and 2004. While the first film in the series was directed by comic adaptation vet David S. Goyer (Netflix's The Sandman, Constantine), the second in the franchise, Blade II, was helmed by none other than horror maestro Guillermo del Toro (Shape of Water, Crimson Peak).

Ali will be the third actor to wear the sleek leather duster of Eric Brooks, following rapper Sticky Fingaz's turn as the character in the 2006 Blade TV series

No release date has been set for the upcoming Marvel film yet.