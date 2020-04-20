What the heck is Dolores' plan on Westworld anyway?

At the very beginning of Westworld, the robot host Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) — and her "father," Peter Abernathy — told audiences that "these violent delights have violent ends." Now that Dolores is seemingly trying to take over the "real world" outside of the Delos parks in Westworld, she's apparently making good on this ominous threat.

Or is she?

At the end of Season 2, we assumed Dolores was trying to destroy human beings in the real world, but now that we're six episodes deep into Westworld's third season, it's not entirely clear that Dolores wants to kill every organic at all.

So, what is Dolores' masterplan in Westworld Season 3? Here are three viable options.

**Spoilers ahead for Westworld Season 3, Episodes 1-6.**