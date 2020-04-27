WIRE Buzz: Westworld goes behind the scenes of most epic fight yet; YouTube virtual film fest; more

Westworld’s predominant draw throughout its three seasons on HBO has been its twisty sci-fi plotting, but the special effects on the show that deals with consciousness, robotics, fate, and more have always stood out. Now that the hosts have left the futuristic Western-themed amusement park and invaded the futuristic world beyond, the design has gotten even more heady. That’s partially why a recent fight scene from the show warranted a closer look for fans, even if they aren’t caught up on why exactly those fighting in the scene are throwing down.

**This section contains minor spoilers for the current season of Westworld**

Last night’s episode, "Passed Pawn," pitted Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores against Thandie Newton’s Maeve — with a few technological allies taking part in this battle between hosts. Now those that made the fight possible have taken fans behind the scenes of an encounter that involves a drone, a GoPro on a gun, and a pair of stunt doubles.

Check it out:

Video of Westworld: Creating Westworld&#039;s Reality - Behind the Scenes of Season 3 Episode 7 | HBO

Everything’s fun and games until someone loses an arm, and when Dolores permanently becomes a righty, things take a dark turn. It’s a good thing those explosion VFX look as great as they do. This peek behind the curtain of one of TV’s most dense and impenetrable shows is a testament to those working to make the sci-fi stand out aside from its twisty plotting. Though, as the third season wraps with a fourth on its way, those twists aren’t going anywhere.

The Westworld season finale, "Crisis Theory," airs May 3.

Next, another online digital distributor of videos has hopped aboard the film festival train: YouTube. Following in Amazon’s footsteps after the giant teamed up with SXSW to show films from that canceled fest in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, YouTube is partnering with 20 film festivals to create one massive online film fest.

Variety reports that We Are One: A Global Film Festival will be a 10-day fest that streams free to moviegoers everywhere, right to their devices with no ads. Film festivals that were delayed, canceled, or luckily unaffected will all be represented, including those as prestigious as Cannes, Sundance, Tribeca, Toronto, and Venice.

Here are all the fests currently on board:

Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Berlin International Film Festival

BFI London Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival

Guadalajara International Film Festival

International Film Festival & Awards Macao

Jerusalem Film Festival

Mumbai Film Festival

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Locarno Film Festival

Marrakech International Film Festival

New York Film Festival

San Sebastian International Film Festival

Sarajevo Film Festival

Sundance Film Festival

Sydney Film Festival

Tokyo International Film Festival

Toronto International Film Festival

Tribeca Film Festival

Venice Film Festival

While there’s not yet a screening list of which films will actually be on display from these festivals and filmmakers, those attending will be asked to donate to organizations combating COVID-19. Some of these fests could still happen later in the year, but this team-up is angled to work as a sampler platter to get film fans amped about in-person festivals once again.

“We Are One: A Global Film Festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and provide relief to audiences worldwide,” Jane Rosenthal, head of Tribeca Film Festival, said in a statement. “In working with our extraordinary festival partners and YouTube we hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film.”

We Are One: A Global Film Festival runs from May 29 - June 7 on its own YouTube channel here.

Finally, some new Avengers images have hit the internet but, no, it’s not from Endgame. It’s from Infinity War, and shows off a deleted scene’s switcheroo that should make some diehard comic fans pleased. Some of the Infinity War concept art (like a hoodie-wearing Thanos) failed to impress, but some ended up turning into stuff like Doctor Strange wearing Iron Man’s suit.

Fans lost it when Cap wielded Thor’s hammer, so another power swap seems equally awesome. Turns out that prospective scene — which takes place during Spidey and Iron Man’s Doctor Strange rescue — was actually filmed, as one of the film’s screenwriters showed off during a livetweet of Infinity War.

Take a look:

“So, there were other versions of this rescue,” Infinity War co-scripter Stephen McFeely wrote. “Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream…”

The Russo Brothers, who directed the film, chimed in with their own opinion of the scene:

Of course, they’re sticking with what made the final cut. But how cool would this have been? What other switcheroos would make the Avengers even better?