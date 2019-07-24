WIRE Buzz: Westworld Season 3 targets 2020 premiere; Los Espookys scares up Season 2; more

HBO has been promoting the radically different third season of Westworld for a while now, only teasing a 2020 premiere date at the end of the trailer they showed at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend.

While there still isn't an actual premiere date, per se, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys revealed the series will return in the "first half of 2020." So, we're still quite a ways away from seeing how Aaron Paul and his robot buddy will factor into the show's 'outside the park' storyline — but hey, Bloys could have said "the last half," right?

The exec also revealed that series co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have a contract in place for a potential fourth and fifth season, which could push the story even further outside the sandbox created over the first two years. Bloys was tight-lipped about any further Westworld details, but did reveal that Watchmen creator Alan Moore wasn't too thrilled with Damon Lindelof's upcoming series adapting his iconic comic book story.

You can't please everyone. Especially Alan Moore.

(via The Wrap)

In lighter programming news, HBO's delightful horror/comedy Los Espookys has scared up a second season.

The mostly Spanish-language series was created by Fred Armisen, Julio Torres, and Ana Fabrega, and follows a group of horror-loving friends who manufacture hauntings, possessions, and other various supernatural occurrences for their clients. It's basically like a reverse Scooby-Doo. The real twist, however, is this all takes place in a world where hauntings, possessions, and the occasional crank call from Satan are all part of everyday life.

HBO

When it premiered in June, the show flirted with its supernatural setting, and gradually let its creepy undercurrent seep through the cracks. By the time the finale rolled around last weekend, it had fully embraced its unique brand of magical realism, which could make for a very eventful second season.

Along with co-creating, writing, and producing, Armisen, Torres, and Fabrega star alongside Bernardo Velasco and Cassandra Ciangherotti. At this time, no premiere date for Season 2 has been announced.

(via Variety)

Unfortunately, it's not all good news on the TV front, as Netflix has opted not to renew its animated comedy, Tuca & Bertie.

The series was created by Bojack Horseman producer Lisa Hanawalt and executive produced by stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong. The two actresses provided the voices of the eponymous Tuca and Bertie, a pair of anthropomorphic birds dealing with the everyday ins and outs of modern life.

"We’re grateful to Lisa, and her fellow executive producers Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, and EPs/stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, along with all of the writers and animators for sharing the funny and dynamic female bird duo of Tuca and Bertie with the world," Netflix said about the cancellation. "While Tuca & Bertie won’t have a second season, we’re proud to feature this story on Netflix for years to come."

The series premiered on Netflix back at the beginning of May and was met with widespread critical acclaim, particularly for the way it embraced its flawed female protagonists.

(via Variety)