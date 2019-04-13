We’ve got the Con covered! SYFY WIRE is live streaming NYCC

Dust off your spandex for the biggest pop culture event on the East Coast! New York Comic Con 2019 is happening Thursday, Oct 3 through Sunday October 6, and SYFY WIRE is covering it all.

As the only official live stream partner of NYCC 2019, we'll be live streaming panels from the Con, as well as the NYCC live stage. So you can watch as it's happening... or after the fact to see any highlights.

Here's what to expect from the NYCC Live Stage (which is actually streamed from the Con floor): our SYFY WIRE editors and correspondents interviewing celebrities and showcasing live art demonstrations from various comic and graphic novel artists. Amongst those scheduled to appear: a Hobbits reunion from the Lord of the Rings trilogy, Paul Reubens aka Pee-wee Herman, Adam Savage, Felicia Day, the cast of Starz's Outlander, the cast of Fox's The Orville, plus many more surprise guests being added each day. Keep checking the schedule for updates.

We'll also be streaming full panels from the Main Stage Panel Room in the Javits Center, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden and Hammerstein Ballroom. Among the celebrity-studded panel line-up is an Angel 20th anniversary cast reunion, a look back at Batman Beyond 20 years later, a first look at DC Universe's animated Harley Quinn, the CW's smash hit Riverdale and upcoming Batwoman series, SYFY's own Wynonna Earp, the NYCC Eastern Championships of Cosplay and many, many more.

If you're actually going to be at the Con, come by the NYCC Live Stage at Booth #174. Or kick back in our Fan Lounge, located in the mezzanine of the Crystal Palace. You can watch the live stream of the NYCC Live Stage there and recharge yourself… and your devices!

Mark your calendars for Friday, October 4, as SYFY WIRE will once again host The Great Debate panel. Actors, comedians, and others will debate fandom's biggest questions ("Who is a worse boss: Darth Vader or the Joker?"). Look forward to laughs and a lot of strong opinions.

For all your NYCC highlights, SYFY WIRE will air Con After Dark, a wrap-up show hosted by our own Jackie Jennings. She'll be joined by comedian Jordan Carlos (The Colbert Report) and some surprise guests for a daily break down of the biggest announcements from the Con. Look for Con After Dark at midnight on SYFY and On Demand the next day.

That's not all! SYFY WIRE will be reporting all the news, trailer drops, activations, insane cosplay and lots more with their audio interview series SYFY WIRE from the Con.

Be sure to visit SYFYWIRE.com/nycc to get your Con ON!