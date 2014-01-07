What Marvel superhero does Clark Gregg want to appear on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

One of the greatest complaints about Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is its lack of superheroes. Granted, the show's supposed to be about the agents, but a little appearance from notable crimefighters couldn't hurt. Clark Gregg, who plays Agent Phil Coulson, recently told Zap2it who he'd like to see on the series.

Gregg was pleased with Marvel's decision to cast Paul Rudd in Ant-Man. He thinks he'll fit in perfectly without the MCU and even the world of S.H.I.E.L.D. "What I love most about the movies from Iron Man to The Avengers is the sense of humor, and to have someone in the world who's going to really slam the not-taking-himself-too-seriously component out of the park is perfect. I hope [Rudd] does a lot of films with them and he comes onto our show," he says. "I love that idea. I love that idea."

Gregg continues, "I think he's amazing, and, for me, what's great about Marvel is the kind of outside-the-box casting that they've done, starting with Robert [Downey Jr.], who now seems so perfect, but I think was a little bit of a tough sell at the first moment." Fans have been asking for a stronger connection between Marvel's TV and film universe. Ant-Man could be the perfect starting point for that.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Ant-Man opens in theaters July 31, 2015.

Would you like to see Ant-Man on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?



(Zap2it via CBM)