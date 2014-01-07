Latest Stories

Avengers: Endgame Tony Stark and Nebula
Tag: Movies
Avengers: Endgame concept art shows remaining heroes ready for an epic battle
NECA_Avengers_Scalers_Thanos_2
Tag: Fangrrls
Chosen One of the Day: This poledancing Thanos toy
Lord of the Rings amazon map second age
Tag: TV
Amazon confirms Lord of the Rings show is Second Age prequel to films
Arrow The CW
Tag: TV
Arrow is ending. What does that mean for The CW's Arrowverse?
agents-of-shield-clark.png

What Marvel superhero does Clark Gregg want to appear on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

Contributed by
lana.jpg
Krystal Clark
Jan 7, 2014

One of the greatest complaints about Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is its lack of superheroes. Granted, the show's supposed to be about the agents, but a little appearance from notable crimefighters couldn't hurt. Clark Gregg, who plays Agent Phil Coulson, recently told Zap2it who he'd like to see on the series.

Gregg was pleased with Marvel's decision to cast Paul Rudd in Ant-Man. He thinks he'll fit in perfectly without the MCU and even the world of S.H.I.E.L.D. "What I love most about the movies from Iron Man to The Avengers is the sense of humor, and to have someone in the world who's going to really slam the not-taking-himself-too-seriously component out of the park is perfect. I hope [Rudd] does a lot of films with them and he comes onto our show," he says. "I love that idea. I love that idea."

Gregg continues, "I think he's amazing, and, for me, what's great about Marvel is the kind of outside-the-box casting that they've done, starting with Robert [Downey Jr.], who now seems so perfect, but I think was a little bit of a tough sell at the first moment." Fans have been asking for a stronger connection between Marvel's TV and film universe. Ant-Man could be the perfect starting point for that.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Ant-Man opens in theaters July 31, 2015.

Would you like to see Ant-Man on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

(Zap2it via CBM)

Tag: Clark Gregg
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Phil Coulson
MV5BNzA2NDA5ZTAtNTg3Yi00NDJlLThmNzItOGI1NGQ2Y2U1ZGViXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNjc5Mjg0NjU@._V1_SY1000_SX1500_AL_
Clark Gregg teases young, MC Hammer-obsessed Phil Coulson in Captain Marvel
Josh Weiss
Sep 14, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Agents of SHIELD Comic-Con
WATCH SDCC: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cast on Clark Gregg's return
Mike Avila
Jul 23, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: Clark Gregg
coulson_agents_of_shield.jpg
Clark Gregg returns to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. behind the camera; Jeff Ward promoted to series regular
Brian Silliman
Jul 21, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Tag: Interviews
agents_of_shield_mack_and_yo-yo.jpg
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. bosses open up about that tragic season finale
Mike Avila
May 18, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 13