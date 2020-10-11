NYCC: What We Do In The Shadows' Colin Robinson would be an anti-masker

Though they mostly play members of the undead, the cast of the FX smash hit comedy What We Do In The Shadows are naturally quite lively in real life. The show, a spin-off from the hit mockumentary by Taika Waititi and set in the same world, is set for Season 3... they are just looking at a later than usual start of production due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. For fans of the show, one big tidbit was given about what they can expect from the new season, and it's gonna musically suck the energy right out of us. In a good way.

As part of New York Comic Con Metaverse 2020, the cast and crew (fresh off of eight Emmy nominations) gathered for a live panel which included actors Matt Berry (Lazslo), Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Harvey Guillén (Guillermo), and Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson). Executive Producers and co-showrunners Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson were also on hand.

That wasn't all, because at some point Simms brought the Nadja doll into the proceedings. The doll had some issues making Zoom work.

Video of What We Do In The Shadows Cast &amp; Producers Interview | Live!

While imagining what their characters would be doing in quarantine, Proksch said that energy vampire Colin would find new ways to thrive. “Colin Robinson would be a no-masker for obvious reasons," he said. Without the ability to drain his co-workers, Proksch said he'd be out there, without a mask, "getting in arguments, claiming it’s my constitutional right…”

Not only that, but Simms revealed that Colin is going to have a "a big important birthday" and will also do something that will no doubt be spectacular. Berry and Demetriou talked about filming their musical act in Season 2, and mentioned that there was an ad-libbed scene (that didn't make the cut) where Colin was brought up on stage to sing. Season 3 will see that particular Colin moment come to life for real.

"If you enjoy the idea of Colin Robinson singing, you're gonna be very happy with the third season," said Simms, who also remarked that this was news for Proksch as well. Proksch pointed out the large amount of "Colin Robinson drops" towards the end of the panel.

Also teased for Season 3? A vampire road trip (which is logistically difficult), Nandor's love life, and according to Simms, "at least three or four new kinds creatures."

As always, the love is real between the entire cast, and it's clear that they cannot wait to get started on Season 3... as soon as they are able. Colin Robinson is going to sing!

