What We Do in the Shadows will vamp it up for a third blood-sucking season on FX

FX will sink its fangs into a third season of What We Do in the Shadows, the network announced this afternoon. The news comes as Season 2 of the hit vampire-based comedy series (created by Jemaine Clement) nears the end of its 20-episode run.

"We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows,” Nick Grad, president of original programming for FX Entertainment, said in a statement. “Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”

The show, which currently boasts a 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, follows a group of gothic, undead roommates who live together on Staten Island. Much of the comedy is derived from their ignorance of modern fashions and conventions. Throughout the course of the second season, the characters have navigated their way through Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, and, of course, all the other supernatural beings that are to be found within the Tri-State area.

"Ghosts," Season 2, Episode 2, What We Do in the Shadows. Credit: FX

Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Matt Berry (Laszlo), and Mark Proksch (Colin Robinson) play the vampires. Harvey Guillén co-stars as their human familiar, Guillermo.

Star Wars' Mark Hamill recently guest starred as Jim the Vampire, an enemy from Laszlo's past. Other celebrity appearances have been made by Wesley Snipes, Dave Bautista, Nick Kroll, Tilda Swinton, Evan Rachel Wood, Danny Trejo, Haley Joel Osment, and Benedict Wong.

What We Do in the Shadows is based on the 2014 mockumentary film of the same name written and directed by Clement and Taika Waititi. Both serve as executive producers on the small screen adaptation alongside Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

The Season 2 finale ("Théâtre des Vampires") airs on FX Wednesday, June 10. According to FX, the current season "is averaging 3.2 million total viewers across all linear and non-linear platforms through the first six episodes," marking "a +25 percent increase over the first season."