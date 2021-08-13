What We Do in the Shadows S3 promises twists, return faces - and what about Jackie Daytona?

Season 2 of What We Do in the Shadows became a pandemic comfort hit around the globe last year, and left audiences on a huge cliffhanger as Guillermo’s (Harvey Guillén) vampire slaying skills were called into action to protect Nadia (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nandor Kayvan Novak), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch).

Laying waste to 70 percent of the tri-state area’s vampires of note, the executive producers and cast teased at today’s FX virtual TCA summer press panel that Season 3 is going to pick up with the Staten Island crew filling in the power void.

Executive producer and showrunner Paul Simms explained, “It seemed funny to us that this group of vamps, who can’t get along with each other, are given power over all other vampires in the area.”

With the quartet slipping into new positions of authority, executive producer and writer Stefani Robinson added, “And early on in breaking Season 3, it felt like a way to explain and resolve the fallout of what Guillermo did in the theater and it was a story engine for the season. It felt like a natural progression.”

Simms added that the Vampiric Council brings out the true selves of the group too, explaining that Nandor proves to be a more merciful leader, while Nadja rules with an iron fist. Lazlo has no interest in pushing paper, while Colin Robinson is in his element as secretary taking the meeting minutes. And overall, Guillermo is playing a game of chess to figure out how to gain more respect and power for himself.

Video of What We Do in the Shadows | Official Trailer - Season 3 | FX

On the character front, Simms and Robinson shared that there would be new additions to the storytelling, including the return of Kristen Schaal’s Vampiric Council guide first introduced in Season 1. She’ll be assisting the new leaders at the office. And even the Nadja doll will get more screen time. “The doll’s history will be told as she and Nadja have a falling out, so it’s a battle of a woman and the identical of her own mind.”

Also look for Nandor to lean into remedying his loneliness. Actor Kayvan Novak confirmed that Nandor is looking for love this season and will go through all the feelings like, “Happy, sad, depressed, horny, horny depressed…”

Colin Robinson will be celebrating his big 100th birthday. Actor Mark Proksch teased, “He’s figuring out where he came from and where he’s going. There’s not a heck of a lot of information on Energy Vampires. So, there’s a bit of a fruitless journey with a huge twist for Colin Robinson in the final episode that plays off his 100-year birthday.”

And what about the dandy vamp everyone fell in love with in Season 2: Jackie Daytona? Despite his popularity, Simms and Robinson said they were loathe to bring him back just because they could. “You can’t top him and it felt pandering to bring him back,” Simms said.

Robinson, who wrote the Daytona episode, concurred but added, “He’s not back this season, but when the timing is right, he might make an appearance.”

What We Do in the Shadows begins with the first two of the season’s 10 episodes on Thursday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on FX on Hulu.