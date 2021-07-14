What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 teaser shines daylight on vampire VR

It's been awhile since we got to see anything from FX's goofy vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows, the series that spun off from the 2014 film of the same name. Fortunately, it won't be too long before we're reacquainted with Nandor, Guillermo, and the rest of the group.

FX put out a new trailer earlier today that plants the premiere for the third season firmly on Sep. 2. It's short, but it's got a great gag that'll remind you why you loved the show in the first place.

Check it out:

Video of What We Do in the Shadows | VR - Season 3 Teaser | FX

Last season ended with the reveal of Nandor's (Kayvan Novak) human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) turning out to be a descendant of infamous vampire killer Van Helsing. Awkward. But Guillermo is clearly visible in the background of the new clip, along with Matt Berry's Laszlo, so it's possible that things have gone back to "normal" for the vampires.

It's also just as likely that this clip is isolated on its own from the season to not give anything away. After all, there's nary a sight of Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) or Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). Guess we'll see as more teasers come out over the coming weeks.

When showrunner Paul Simms and executive producer Stefani Robinson talked up the series at PaleyFest in March, they teased new developments for Season 3. One will see an already established character joining the cast for a season long arc, though they were incredibly tight-lipped on who it would be. A "big birthday" will be celebrated later in the season, and there'll be more animals, in case you fell in love with the goat from Season 2.

Don't, however, expect more of Jackie Daytona, Berry's "human" alter-ego for this season. That said, Robinson teased how Daytona's debut episode would affect the show going forward. "That episode gave us the opportunity to break format...and push the show into new settings, formats, characters to explore what we’ve established," she said. "We have plans for the show to go into completely different directions."

We'll see what she means when What We Do in the Shadows' third season premieres Sept. 2 on FX (or on FX on Hulu the following day).