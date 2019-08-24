Latest Stories

Raya and the Last Dragon and Frozen 2
Tom Holland tells fans 'I love you 3000' onstage for Pixar's Onward at D23
D23 previews Maleficent, Jungle Cruise, Mulan and more from Disney Studios
Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey will star in Pete Docter's Soul with a Trent Reznor score for Pixar

What we need to see in It: Chapter Two

Contributed by
SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 24, 2019

Stephen King's It is a big, big book, and director Andy Muschietti and company will attempt to wrap up the sprawling story in just a couple of weeks with It: Chapter Two. Even with a running time of almost three hours, the second It won't be able to cover everything from that mighty tome. So what are some elements we're hoping actually make it to the big screen?

Well, there's Maturin the Turtle, one of the ... weirder aspects of King's novel. Y'see, Maturin is ... well, for those of you who have read the book, you know (sort of, anyway). For those of you who haven't, trust us — it would be cool if he were somehow part of the movie. Cool and, uh, weird.

There's also a great scene in the book in which a giant Paul Bunyon statue COMES TO DAMN LIFE and terrorizes one of the members of the Losers Club. You can see the statue fleetingly in the trailer, but will the renowned lumberjack actually walk and talk? We'll have to wait and see.

Find out what else we're hoping to see when It: Chapter Two opens on September 6 in the video below (and above).

