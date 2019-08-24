What we need to see in It: Chapter Two

Stephen King's It is a big, big book, and director Andy Muschietti and company will attempt to wrap up the sprawling story in just a couple of weeks with It: Chapter Two. Even with a running time of almost three hours, the second It won't be able to cover everything from that mighty tome. So what are some elements we're hoping actually make it to the big screen?

Well, there's Maturin the Turtle, one of the ... weirder aspects of King's novel. Y'see, Maturin is ... well, for those of you who have read the book, you know (sort of, anyway). For those of you who haven't, trust us — it would be cool if he were somehow part of the movie. Cool and, uh, weird.

There's also a great scene in the book in which a giant Paul Bunyon statue COMES TO DAMN LIFE and terrorizes one of the members of the Losers Club. You can see the statue fleetingly in the trailer, but will the renowned lumberjack actually walk and talk? We'll have to wait and see.

Find out what else we're hoping to see when It: Chapter Two opens on September 6 in the video below (and above).