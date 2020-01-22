In every generation, there is a Chosen One. She alone will stand against the vampires, the demons, and the forces of darkness. She is the SLAYERRRRR.

Now that I've put that WB-era voiceover back in your head (you're welcome), it's time for us to dwell on none other than the OG Slayer herself, Buffy Anne Summers, for some incredibly helpful life advice and tips. It just so happens that the Buffster celebrated her fan-acknowledged birthday this past weekend, so the time is even more perfect to look to her life, her death (all two of them), and all the ups and downs in between.

In honor of FANGRRLtopia this month, we're looking to genre heroines who shaped us and molded us into the FANGRRLS we are today, positing what they would be doing if they existed today or any guidance they might have for approaching some of life's peskiest problems — and I don't know about you, but sometimes when I'm faced with a tricky sitch, I can't help but ask myself: What would Buffy Summers do?