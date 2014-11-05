Latest Stories

The Walking Dead Norman Reedus, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker
Norman Reedus promises The Walking Dead Season 9 finale will be '1000% different'
Michelle Yeoh and Alan Van Sprang in Star Trek: Discovery
In 'Perpetual Infinity,' Star Trek: Discovery digs deep into Borg-ish past and future
michael burnham, dr. burnham, star trek discovery
Did we get a new origin story in Star Trek: Discovery's 'Perpetual Infinity'?
The 100 season 6 trailer
Extended trailer for The 100 Season 6 shows an even more dangerous, distant future
gravitation lensing applied.png

This is what would happen if two black holes collided in the middle of the Milky Way

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Nov 5, 2014

Have you ever wondered what it’d look like if two black holes collided in the middle of the Milky Way Galaxy? It's this, and it’s kind of weird.

This intriguing simulation was cooked up by the Simulating Extreme Spacetimes (SXS) project, which modeled how two black holes would behave if they began to approach each other within our galaxy. It looks kind of like a lava lamp tripping out and twisting the light, and it’s extremely cool.

As Popular Science notes, following an interview with one of the physicists involved in the project:

Black holes bend spacetime, sending ripples through the universal fabric. When two get close, they lurch toward one another at substantial fractions of lightspeed, warping spacetime to tatters in the process. The effect looks a bit like what you'd see if you bounced a starscape off a wobbling fun house mirror. Whenever scientists tried to model it, physicist Matthew Duez tells Popular Science, "their equations blew up in their faces."

Check out the brief, trippy animation below and let us know what you think:

(Via Popular Science)

