The X-Files episode 1101 My Struggle III - Mulder and Scully
What your favorite comic characters hate (and love) according to Google

Dany Roth
Jan 8, 2014

You're not the only one with feels, tumblr.

Is there nothing better designed to craft easy laughs than Google's autocomplete feature? I would submit to you that there is not. If you need proof of the raw, boggling stupidity of the combined human consciousness, that is where you will find it.

And it is glorious.

This time around, we wanted to know what some of our favorite comic heroes love and hate the most. The results did not disappoint. So who loves brony culture and who hates necks? The answers may surprise and confound you, but they will never fail to delight.

Come, discover the true nature of our cape-and-tights heroes of yore, won't you?

hate1.png
You'd think the Joker would be on this list, but nah -- bronies. Man, reddit's gonna be pissed!
hate2.png
♫One of these fish is not like the others...♫
hate3.png
Necks? Really? So she'll be sticking with hardcore body builders then.
hate4.png
I'm not buyin' this "Spidey hates kids" thing unless I see it on the Somking Gun.
hate5.png
I'm just gonna go ahead and assume that the duck hate stems from the fact that those mallards are...
hate6.png
The feeling is mutual, Cy. Ditto re: almost the entirety of the Summers clan. Put that one in your...
hate7.png
I mean, does Steve really hate France? Maybe hate is a strong word here. It could just not be his...
hate8.png
In fairness, most drunk people also hate personal pronouns, so...
hate9.png
But does he also hate straight leprechauns? Because that's racist AND straightophobic, bro!
love1.png
Sure, he may not ever say it, but just like Mary Poppins, Batman does really love all the boys and...
love2.png
So all Superman needs to do is use some Kryptonian science and combine all three of these people. A...
love3.png
Wonder Woman loves Who? You mean, like, the Doctor? Yeah, don't lie -- you'd read that fic.
love4.png
When you're basically an immortal, it's probably best to spend a little less time on mortal love...
love5.png
Not only does Spidey love Mary Jane, but he also loves her online persona AND her second season...
love8.png
Everyone loves booty, but not everyone has a sentient super suit that loves their booty back. That...
love6.png
Oh, sure, Thor loves pop tarts now, but will he love them later when they give him terrible stomach...
love7.png
Hulk's a brony! You know what this means don't you? Batman vs. Hulk!
