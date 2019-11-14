What's Everybody Mad About This Week?!: Disney+'s tech woes, Maclunkey, and Death Note 2?

There are plenty of sagas within the Star Wars saga, but the biggest, most-debated saga of them all is arguably the "who shot first?" question from Star Wars: A New Hope.

If you don't know what the argument is about… first of all, bless you… and second of all, it has to do with the scene where the bounty hunter Greedo approaches Han Solo in the Mos Eisley Cantina. Han ends up killing Greedo, but the question of which one of them 'shot first' is one of the Star Wars fandom's favorites to debate.

We thought the debate was over, especially after the scene in Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story in which a young Han Solo shoots his mentor Beckett. Han shot first and has always shot first. Done.

Well.

When fans started tearing through all the new Disney+ content we got on Tuesday, some pulled up A New Hope and noticed something… odd.

In short, Greedo now has a new line of dialogue — "Maclunkey!!!" — and it now looks like he and Han shoot at the same time rather than Han taking the first shot.

The immediate reaction online was one of irritation and confusion. Why change things again?

Well, it turned out that George Lucas had made that change himself back before he sold Lucasfilm to Disney, which means "Maclunkey" comes from the source.

And that's all it took for meme culture to come parading in. At this point, Maclunkey is less about being mad and more about celebrating how goddamn weird this series is. Only Star Wars could change something back and forth and back again only to add a new line of unknown dialogue. So let's all take a moment and be thankful that, for once, anger turned to something we can all be happy about together.