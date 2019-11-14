What's Everybody Mad About This Week?!: Disney+'s tech woes, Maclunkey, and Death Note 2?

Welcome to What's Everybody Mad About This Week?!, a SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the biggest geek culture uproars of the week and adds a little bit of context for those who missed out.
There's no denying that the internet, no matter how you feel about it, is a breeding ground for debate in all forms. Not all of it is healthy, but we're looking to fill you in on all the latest, best debates so you can pretend to know what your friends are talking about.
This week, we have a helping of Disney+ issues and some Star Wars drama, as well as fury over a potential Death Note sequel. Let's dive in, dorks!
Disney+ launch-day issues…
For audiences living in the United States, Canada, and The Netherlands, Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, went live on Tuesday morning at 6AM. At least technically.
There were some connectivity difficulties along the way. For a large part of the morning, it seemed the streaming service was hit with so many requests that the site and apps couldn't handle them — so it crashed. A lot.
Disney put out a brief statement via Twitter, saying that "The demand for #DisneyPlus has exceeded our highest expectations." Some users did not react kindly, wondering how Disney could have possibly not prepared for the demand.
So people were mad for a while. That is, before the technical difficulties were taken care of and the world was able to stream in peace. Now, no one seems mad — and they've got a whopping 10 million subscribers, which makes it very impressive.
MACLUNKEY!!!…
There are plenty of sagas within the Star Wars saga, but the biggest, most-debated saga of them all is arguably the "who shot first?" question from Star Wars: A New Hope.
If you don't know what the argument is about… first of all, bless you… and second of all, it has to do with the scene where the bounty hunter Greedo approaches Han Solo in the Mos Eisley Cantina. Han ends up killing Greedo, but the question of which one of them 'shot first' is one of the Star Wars fandom's favorites to debate.
We thought the debate was over, especially after the scene in Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story in which a young Han Solo shoots his mentor Beckett. Han shot first and has always shot first. Done.
Well.
When fans started tearing through all the new Disney+ content we got on Tuesday, some pulled up A New Hope and noticed something… odd.
In short, Greedo now has a new line of dialogue — "Maclunkey!!!" — and it now looks like he and Han shoot at the same time rather than Han taking the first shot.
The immediate reaction online was one of irritation and confusion. Why change things again?
Well, it turned out that George Lucas had made that change himself back before he sold Lucasfilm to Disney, which means "Maclunkey" comes from the source.
And that's all it took for meme culture to come parading in. At this point, Maclunkey is less about being mad and more about celebrating how goddamn weird this series is. Only Star Wars could change something back and forth and back again only to add a new line of unknown dialogue. So let's all take a moment and be thankful that, for once, anger turned to something we can all be happy about together.
Death Note 2...
So, friends, we're going to meander away from Disney now and head to a different streaming service: Netflix.
Specifically, we're going to talk about the upcoming sequel to Death Note, Netflix's live-action adaptation of the wildly popular manga and anime series.
First of all: Yeah, they're making a sequel. Or something. The original director Adam Wingard has moved on (he's directing Godzilla vs. Kong) but writer Greg Russo tweeted about the project, saying he and Netflix "have something very cool in the works for the franchise…" What that means is somewhat unclear, but if it is a sequel, fans have some ideas about what they want: Notably, something totally different from the original.
For what it's worth, the first Death Note wasn't too well received by long-time fans. In fact, the movie was accused of not being anything like the original series or manga. Now, fans are just hoping that this new project is better. Or just hoping it's all a joke.