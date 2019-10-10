What’s Everybody Mad About This Week?!: Joker, Blizzard, and Scorsese vs the MCU

Woo boy. Okay. Y’all still with me? Deep breaths. We’ll get through this together.

So, Martin Scorsese, Academy Award-winning director who's universally considered one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live, did an interview with Empire to promote his upcoming film The Irishman. Obviously, they had to ask him about the MCU, and Scorsese had this to say about Marvel movies:

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

MCU fans were very, very, very (very) (very) angry. Insults were thrown back and forth in the depths of Twitter, and Reddit rants abounded. The hot takes flew. Actors and creators attached to the MCU reacted. People had so many opinions that it’s all but impossible for me to catalog all of them here for you.

But, in essence, this is what it comes down to: People often grow emotionally attached to the movies they like, and the fact that an auteur director — who’s often lauded as knowing everything there is to know about cinema — dismissed said movies, it felt like a personal insult to many people.

For whatever it’s worth, Scorsese did admit that he thinks Marvel movies are “well made,” but, really, what this comes down to is a matter of opinion. Just because someone doesn’t like something you like doesn’t mean either of you is wrong — it just means you disagree. Yelling about it on the internet isn’t going to change anything. Scorsese doesn’t sit around watching Marvel movies, and that’s that. I’m sure a lot of Marvel fans have never seen a Scorsese movie, and that’s that, too!

Also, as people pointed out, I feel like it might have been weirder for Scorsese to admit to being a Marvel superfan? Was anyone really, truly surprised that the director of Taxi Driver and Goodfellas doesn’t sit around having MCU marathons? No.

Not that it’ll stop people from being mad.