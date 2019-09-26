What's Everybody Mad About This Week?!: Princess Bride remake, Ghost Rider crash, and Game of Thrones

Welcome to What's Everybody Mad About This Week?!, a SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the biggest geek culture uproars of the week and adds a little bit of context for those who missed out.
There's no denying that the internet, no matter how you feel about it, is a breeding ground for debate in all forms. Not all of it is healthy, but we're looking to fill you in on all the latest, best debates so you can pretend to know what your friends are talking about.
This week, we’re gonna analyze the news that a The Princess Bride remake has been tossed around, the death of Hulu’s Ghost Rider series, and the world continuing to be mad about, yes, the Game of Thrones finale.
The Princess Bride…
Granted, this bit of internet outrage has been ongoing for more than just this week, but it’s important to me that you know why everyone’s talking about The Princess Bride lately (not that there needs to be a reason).
Basically, Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra told Variety last week that some "very famous people whose names I won’t use... want to redo The Princess Bride."
That the 1987 fantasy film should never be touched was the only thing the internet has agreed on since… well, maybe ever. It’s unclear who Vinciquerra was referring to by “very famous people” — does he mean directors, producers, executives, etc.? — but there was at least one very famous person who thinks the movie doesn’t need a redo: Princess Bride star Cary Elwes.
Elwes firmly believes there’s no reason why the movie should be remade, tweeting: “There’s a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage this one.”
And for once, the world united in its anger.
RIP Ghost Rider...
This one isn’t so much straight-up “anger” as it is “bitter disappointment,” but I’m going to count it as anger simply due to the number of people swearing in Hulu’s general direction.
Long story short, Hulu has had a standalone Ghost Rider series in development for a while, and Deadline reported on Wednesday that the project, which would have starred Gabriel Luna as Robbie Reyes, is now dead. Apparently, the Ghost Rider series team and Hulu couldn’t come to an agreement over something, so the entire show was scrapped as a result.
Some folks online have suggested that Netflix buy up the series. But due to some complicated legal issues, that seems unlikely. Namely, Disney has majority ownership in Hulu and therefore, if it can’t work at Hulu, the only other streaming platform Disney might consider to launch a Ghost Rider series on is its upcoming Disney+. But no promises.
So, for now, at least, we might have to continue on with a Ghost Rider-less existence.
Kit Harington steps up to the plate...
Our final bit of internet outrage for the week is a lot, so stay with me.
At the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday, after the smoke cleared and all the awards had been handed out, Game of Thrones had raked in 12 statues for everything from Outstanding Drama Series to Outstanding Sound Editing. Then the cast and creators gathered backstage to answer questions from reporters.
When one reporter questioned fans’ now-infamously negative reaction to the series’ finale, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) physically ducked behind her co-stars, creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss shuffled about, and then, eventually, Kit Harington (Jon Snow) stepped up to the mic to answer the question.
People had a lot of thoughts about this sequence of events.
Harington admitted to having not watched any of Season 8 (which earned its own string of complaints from fans), but essentially said he wouldn’t have wanted the show to end any other way, as this is what was intended. And while some fans accused Benioff and Weiss of not addressing the question, they eventually did, as reported by Variety. Not that their answer will stop people from being mad.