What's Everybody Mad About This Week?!: Princess Bride remake, Ghost Rider crash, and Game of Thrones

Welcome to What's Everybody Mad About This Week?!, a SYFY WIRE series that rounds up the biggest geek culture uproars of the week and adds a little bit of context for those who missed out.

There's no denying that the internet, no matter how you feel about it, is a breeding ground for debate in all forms. Not all of it is healthy, but we're looking to fill you in on all the latest, best debates so you can pretend to know what your friends are talking about.

This week, we’re gonna analyze the news that a The Princess Bride remake has been tossed around, the death of Hulu’s Ghost Rider series, and the world continuing to be mad about, yes, the Game of Thrones finale.