What’s Everybody Mad About This Week?!: Scorsese does it again and Pokémon get abandoned

Pray with me, friends, to the deity or flesh and blood creature of your choice, that this is the last time this column will cover Scorsese’s comments about the MCU. I am so very tired.

This week, Oscar-winner director Martin Scorsese once again tried to clarify his thoughts on the MCU after having triggered a huge backlash from superhero fans by deigning those movies — especially Marvel movies — “not cinema” a while ago. He clarified his thoughts by way of an op-ed in The New York Times.

Here’s an excerpt that pretty much sums up what he says:

The fact that the films themselves don’t interest me is a matter of personal taste and temperament. I know that if I were younger, if I’d come of age at a later time, I might have been excited by these pictures and maybe even wanted to make one myself. But I grew up when I did and I developed a sense of movies — of what they were and what they could be — that was as far from the Marvel universe as we on Earth are from Alpha Centauri.

In short, Scorsese said what I’ve been saying all along, which is that liking or not liking movies “is a matter of personal taste” and to each their own. Again: It would be weird, in my opinion, if Scorsese was a Marvel superfan. Right?

Still, people were sad, angry, and willing to continue fighting amongst themselves.

People are still mad. (Please let it end.)