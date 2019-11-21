What's Everybody Mad About This Week?!: Star Trek movies, Black Christmas goes soft, and the Snyder Cut

Gang. Confirmation of a fourth Star Trek reboot movie seemed lost 'til this week. And there are many fans who would have rathered it stayed that way.

(Now, just to clarify, Star Trek 4, which will be directed by Noah Hawley (Legion, Fargo), is a different project from the Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie that's been in the works for a couple of years.)

While all that many details are known right now, we do have confirmation that Chris Pine will be returning as Captain James T. Kirk; and it seems like he'll be joined by Zachary Quinto (Spock), Zoe Saldana (Uhura), and the rest of the crew from the first three reboot films.

A fourth reboot movie was in the works after 2016's Star Trek Beyond before contract negotiations fell apart between Pine and the studio in 2018. So with that seemingly resolved, we move on to Trek 4.

But wait! This wouldn't be the Star Trek fandom without controversy.

Long-time haters of J.J. Abrams' 2009 Star Trek reboot and its sequels have a lot of problems with these movies, but the most common complaint has to do with the "Kelvin Timeline."

The Kelvin Timeline is the reality in which all of the Trek reboot movies take place, one in which the USS Kelvin, the ship on which Kirk's father was momentarily captain, is destroyed by a bunch of angry, vengeful Romulans — Kirk's dad dies and a bunch of other bad things happen because of it (watch Star Trek 2009 if you need more details).

From that moment, the timeline butterfly effects out and changes everything about how the officers aboard the USS Enterprise meet and come to inhabit their ultimate fates onboard Starfleet's flagship.

Essentially, the Kelvin Timeline rewrites Trek canon. And that is something a lot of dedicated Trek fans do not vibe with. Some miss the hokey, down-home effects that were Trek's bread and butter for years; others are just purely angry.

Still! Some fans are happy to be seeing Trek returning to the big screen. And, of course, the Original Series canon still exists. As does the canon in every other Trek movies and television series throughout time. Not that that'll stop people from being mad.