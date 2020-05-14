What's getting Team FANGRRLS through quarantine the week of May 11

We all know that in the land of Animal Crossing there are good neighbors and there are not-so-good neighbors. My least favorite kind? Jocks. I have not one, but two, jocks on my island and I hate them both. Today, the source of my true ire is Genji. Genji came onto my island after getting run off a friend's, and then immediately started shaming me for not CONSTANTLY WORKING OUT. You know what, Genji? Life is meaningless and everything is garbage so if I want to spend my time planting flowers or changing outfits or fishing or catching bugs or WHATEVER, it's my choice. Stop giving me exercise equipment and workout clothes!

It was all so annoying. But when did Genji really cross a line? When he started pumping iron in. my. yard. He stood in my flowers, in my walkway, and worked that dumbbell while looking at me into my eyes. Defying me, daring me to do my worst. And do my worst I would. Later that day, a gift from the skies fell into my wallet. A DIY for JAIL BARS. So I put Genji under house arrest. I built a jail bar and put it front of his door.

Not ten minutes later, what do I spy? But Genji! Doing jumping jacks! In the plaza! In front of the residence hall doors! Most inconveniently!

So I built three more jail bars and I waited. And I stalked. Taking a breather from his work out, Genji sat down next to a tree and I was ready. Those four jail bars went up in tandem to create the tiniest cell and I won the day. Eat it, Genji. Don't f*** with me. Preeti Chhibber