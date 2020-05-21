What's getting Team FANGRRLS through quarantine the week of May 18

Let's be honest: Things are different right now, and we don't necessarily have a sense of when that will change, but for now, we're doing whatever we can to get through it. That's why the team at SYFY FANGRRLS decided to share what's helping us relax while we're all staying at home, whether it's playing a new game, watching (or rewatching) a favorite TV show, staring at an actor's gorgeous face ... you name it, we're probably doing it.
So what have some of the members of Team FANGRRLS been relying on to get themselves through quarantine this week? Well, we're happy you asked!
Be Our Chef
Disney+’s family cooking competition, hosted by The Office’s Angela Kinsey, has become a staple for me and my girlfrien. Separated by long-distance that feels even more distant in the current state of things, each week we’ve plopped down in our respective homes with our earbuds on, counting to three and pressing play, hoping against hope that the videos will sync up well enough for our mutual commentary. Watching families compete to create dishes inspired by various Disney properties, and vicariously watching them visit the parks that we oh-so-miss, has been a completely silly and escapist delight for us both. We’ve got our favorite families (go Robbins!) We’ve Monday morning quarterbacked the decisions of which family members to send out for the competitive challenges (really? Both kids are left inside to cook alone?) And we’ve responded “probably not though” every time Angela mentions the Disney Cruise Vacation grand prize. But mostly, the show is just a spot of light fun, the TV equivalent of the little bits of food that Angela picks off the competitors’ stations during every episode. - Riley Silverman
Carrie Fisher's Wishful Drinking
Like many people, I miss Carrie Fisher. I miss how funny and sharp she was in both her acting and writing. But even though she is no longer with us, it doesn't mean we can't take comfort in the words she left behind. I read The Princess Diarist when it came out and promptly bought Wishful Drinking, Shockaholic, and Postcards from the Edge. Confession: they sat unopened on my always growing "to read" pile — which is actually several piles (some on my nightstand, some in a stack on my desk, others dotted around the living room). What this means is books that are for work tend to take priority or I get a new obsession, so things end up on the backburner. Wishful Drinking was on the nightstand pile, which I noticed staring back at me after I went to bed early the other night. I teared up at the acknowledgment (she calls Billie Lourd her "DNA jackpot"), but immediately knew this was what I needed to take my mind off the day/week/year. Thank you, Carrie, for being there whenever we need you still. - Emma Fraser
Reading ODY-C, a big queer femme space opera comic
I feel like I'm always behind on reading because we live in a blessed world where there are so. many. things. to read. The only positive thing about coronavirus is that I feel like I'm fairly caught up on TV, so now I can turn my focus from the screen to the sweet, sweet page. So, when I discovered ODY-C, by Matt Fraction and Christian Ward, I was astonished. In this epic, queer femme space opera re-telling of The Odyssey, Fraction and Ward take figures from the original epic poem and recast them as gender minorities. Good women, bad women, good nonbinary folks, ambiguous nonbinary folks, the whole range is present. Yes, it is philosophically sound and complex, but here's the thing: The art is un-f***ing-believable. In terms of colors, in terms of composition, in terms of representation, in terms of just about anything, this book is beautiful. Oh and it's sooooo queer. Do yourself a favor and pick it up today. It'll blow your mind in the best possible way. - S.E. Fleenor
Midsommar-style crafting
In a futile attempt to be somewhat interesting and productive during lockdown, I found myself buying lots of crafting kits from Etsy. On top of my usual embroidery fun, I purchased a bunch of wicker to make floral wreaths, a candle making set, materials to make paper garlands, and more wool for crochet experimentation. I didn't start out hoping to make a one-woman recreation of Florence Pugh's May Queen splendor from Midsommar, but hey, when in Rome/Sweden/your own home with nothing else to do... All I need now is to figure out how to knit a man-sized bear-skin suit. - Kayleigh Donaldson
Emilia Clarke's Instagram poetry reads
The world is in a weird place these days and it can often be a struggle to remember that we are all in this together. Luckily, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke is pulling together celebrities to read soothing poetry from a book called The Poetry Pharmacy. In addition to reading one herself, other stars with comforting voices like Helena Bonham Carter, Idris Elba, and Stephen Fry have contributed as well. In addition to just being a nice thing to listen to, each celebrity is also nominating a charity to support. So go listen to Hot Priest tell you everything is going to be OK and see if you don't actually believe it for a second. - Heather Mason
Rewatching Avatar: The Last Airbender
When this Nickelodeon series first aired, I was in college. Its earnest blend of fantasy, coming-of-age drama, and gorgeously animated martial arts hooked me hard and fast. For years I collected the DVD collections that came out in clunky, frustratingly packaged volumes. But now it's on Netflix, so a rewatch is deliciously easy. Better yet, this beloved cartoon holds up beautifully. From the start the animation is engaging and inspiring. The stories hilarious and heart-wrenching in turn, while the characters are deeply charming. Watching Aang go penguin sliding, Katara swooning over a dashing rebel, or Zuko bickering with his dear Uncle Iroh, it all feels like catching up with an old friend, familiar, fun, and life-affirming. - Kristy Puchko
New comics!
After weeks of no new comics due to the industry going on hold for quarantine, it was nice to pick up some digital releases this week. There was a lot of fun stuff to root through, but my favorite pick was definitely 2020 Ironheart #1. Much of the Iron Man line is currently being temporarily rebooted with a 2020 theme — it's a much bigger story arc for stalwart Iron Man fans while I, an Ironheart fan, have this two-parter to enjoy. Writers Vita Ayala and Danny Lore immediately get Riri Williams' voice, and her interactions with her supporting cast are top-notch. This was the first brand new comic I read in several weeks, and it was worth the wait! Other books I enjoyed include Wonder Woman #755 — part one of "The Four Horsewomen" story written by Steve Orlando, and Red Sonja #15, the next chapter in the epic "To Cut and To Bleed" arc. In general, after the stress of the last several months (years... decades), it's just nice to have the opportunity to get hooked on some new stories. - Sara Century